Authorities respond after a car crashed into a house in Marne on Monday, May 29, 2023.

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a house in Marne Monday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said around 11:30 p.m. Monday deputies responded to a report of a car crashing into a house on Washington Street near Jackson Street.

The sheriff’s office said a white Cadillac Deville was heading eastbound on I-96 before getting off on exit 23. The driver went off the road and struck a home on the east side of Washington. The driver left the scene before deputies arrived.

One person was inside the house at the time of the crash. There were no reports of injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSO or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.