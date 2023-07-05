ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A World War II veteran in Ottawa County has reached a milestone. He is 100 years old.

Al Johnson holding a picture of himself during World War II.

Al Johnson’s mind is still very sharp and so are his memories of his time in the service. He was raised in Grand Rapids and drafted into the military when he was 19.

During the war, he spent his time behind enemy lines as a spy for the Office of Strategic Services. That group set precedent for what has now become the CIA. Five years ago, he received the Congressional Gold Medal, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Johnson says he didn’t think he’d make it to 100 but he’s certainly thankful to have lived this long.

“I could refer to Psalm 91 that the lord promises long life by trusting in him, and that’s what I’ve done,” he told News 8.

Johnson wrote a book about his experience called “Behind the Enemy Lines: The OSS in World War II.”

You can purchase a copy for $12 by mailing a check to Riley’s Grove Assisted Living and Memory Care in Zeeland.