Workers move mansion in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds lined the streets in Spring Lake Tuesday evening to watch a historic mansion moved downtown.

The Lilley Mansion was built in 1878 on Rachaels Way in Spring Lake.

It sat there until a developer laid eyes on it, decided to move it downtown and turn into a bed and breakfast restaurant.

The moving plan was advertised on Facebook and word spread.

Hundreds lined East Savidge Road to watch the structure make its way to the new location at South Division Street and West Exchange Street.

MANSION ON THE MOVE: The Lilley Mansion is being moved down Savidge Street in downtown Spring Lake. Everyone is out to see it! It will soon be a Bed and Breakfast. Posted by WOOD TV8 on Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Robert Lopez will be one of the establishment’s innkeepers. He watched the move happen with angst.

“Every creek that we’re hearing….my brain is just a mush,” Lopez said with a laugh.

Lopez would not divulge details about the cost in moving the mansion but did admit it would have been more cost-effective to simply construct a new building on the property.

He said the investment in doing the project this way will pay off.

“You cannot reproduce the charm that this house has,” Lopez said. “Look at that. It’s impressive just to see it.”

Movers said the mansion weighed about 110 tons.

Consumers Energy workers were on hand to move power lines out of the way. Trimmers cleared tree canopies in the path of the move. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department helped with traffic control.

The crowd cheered as the house moved down the stretch.

“I’ve lived here my whole life and to see a mansion ….come down Savidge Street,” said Scott Boston, who brought his family to watch the mansion move. “Amazing.”

The Lilley’s Mansion Bed and Breakfast is expected to open for business next May if all goes as planned.