The half-assembled carnival outside the Civic Center in Holland where a worker fell while assembling the Ferris wheel on May 3, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The worker who fell while setting up the Ferris wheel for Tulip Time on Wednesday is recovering in the hospital.

Skerbeck Entertainment Group said the worker, who has been with the company for five years, was wearing a safety harness while climbing an extension ladder to set up the ride. He lost his footing and fell.

The worker was airlifted to a hospital in Grand Rapids where he underwent surgery. His condition has not been released but the company said he is recovering.

“We are deeply grateful for the quick response of the local police and fire department. The top spinal surgeon happened to be on call in Grand Rapids and performed surgery within 8 hours of the incident, which is crucial to recovery,” Sonja Skerbeck, co-owner of Skerbeck Entertainment Group, said in a press release.

This is the first incident reported in the last 25 years for Skerbeck Entertainment Group. The company has been in operation for over 160 years.

The company said the employee is up to date with the annual safety training.

The state of Michigan will be inspecting the carnival rides for safety before they become operational at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Tulip Time officially begins Saturday and runs through May 14.