The pond at West Olive Estates where a woman was found dead on Aug. 6, 2023.

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was found dead in a pond in the West Olive area Sunday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called around 3:40 p.m. to a report of a drowning in the pond at the West Olive Estates mobile home park on 146th Avenue near Stanton Street in Port Sheldon Township.

Deputies arrived within two minutes of being dispatched and quickly pulled a woman from the water, but she was already dead.

She was identified as 58-year-old Brenda Boals, who lived at West Olive Estates.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of her death, but deputies said foul play was not suspected.