Woman with dementia missing in Grand Haven area

Ottawa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An undated courtesy photo of Rose McCaleb.

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find an 81-year-old woman with dementia who walked away from her home Monday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says that Rose McCaleb was last seen around 1:30 p.m. walking along Buchanan Street near 120th Avenue in Robinson Township.

She is described as a white woman standing about 5-foot-4 and weighing around 165 pounds. She has dark red shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue winter coat.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call the Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority at 800.249.0911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links