Woman with dementia missing in Grand Haven area

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find an 81-year-old woman with dementia who walked away from her home Monday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says that Rose McCaleb was last seen around 1:30 p.m. walking along Buchanan Street near 120th Avenue in Robinson Township.

She is described as a white woman standing about 5-foot-4 and weighing around 165 pounds. She has dark red shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue winter coat.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call the Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority at 800.249.0911.