GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman will spend years in prison and pay restitution after embezzling millions of dollars from the hospital where she worked.

Cindy Norgren was sentenced to between 4 years, 2 months and 20 years in prison for embezzlement over $100,000 and between 2 years, 10 months and 20 years for using a computer to commit a crime. She has credit for one day served. She was also ordered to pay more than $2.7 million in restitution.

Norgren was charged in February and pleaded guilty in July to both charges, according to court records.

Norgren was an account manager at North Ottawa Community Health System, which was taken over by Trinity Health in 2022.

The embezzlement started in January 2020 and lasted through December 2022, when Macatawa Bank flagged suspicious activity in the hospital’s account. Police say Norgren, an accounting manager at the hospital, funneled the hospital’s money to an account registered in her name and from there used it to pay for several credit cards. Macatawa Bank said she made about 300 transactions over three years totaling $2.27 million.

*Correction: Based on information from court officials, a previous version of this article stated Norgren’s sentences ran concurrently. However, state prison records indicate they are consecutive. The original version of this article also included an incorrect dollar amount for Norgren’s restitution. We regret the errors, which have been corrected.