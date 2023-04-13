GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has taken a plea deal in a car crash near Holland last year that killed her three children.

Leticia Gonzales pleaded no contest Thursday to a count of operating while intoxicated causing death. Under the terms of a plea agreement, two more counts of OWI causing death were dismissed and prosecutors will recommend a year in jail.

The charges stem from a crash that happened on Feb. 17, 2022, on James Street, between 112th and 120th Avenues in Holland Township. Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies said around 11 a.m., Gonzales was driving an SUV when she drifted across the center turn lane and two eastbound lanes of James Street, hit the curb and flipped into an icy pond. Three boys, 1-year-old Josiah Gonzales, 3-year-old Jeremiah Gonzales and 4-year-old Jerome Gonzales, were trapped in the SUV. Crews freed them, but they died.

Gonzales, who escaped with minor injuries, was charged in July.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated the same as any other conviction at sentencing, which is scheduled for May 30.