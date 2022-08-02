ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash with a dump truck west of Allendale on Tuesday, deputies said.

The crash happened around 9:41 a.m. at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Investigation found that a 74-year-old woman from West Olive was driving south on 104th Avenue but did not stop for the stop sign at Lake Michigan Drive.

A dump truck that was hauling asphalt and driven by a 46-year-old man from Bangor was headed west on Lake Michigan Drive and crashed into the woman’s vehicle. The sheriff’s office said that the dump truck had the right-of-way.

The 74-year-old woman suffered serious injuries that were not life-threatening, according to deputies. She was taken to the hospital. The dump truck driver was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.