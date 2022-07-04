GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County man is in custody in connection to a stabbing that sent a woman to the hospital.

The attack happened around 8:41 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Baldwin Street just east of Main Street in Georgetown Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says paramedics arrived to find a 30-year-old Georgetown Township woman outside a home with a stab wound to her upper torso. Paramedics from the sheriff’s office stabilized her and took her to a local hospital for further treatment.

Deputies say they took a 35-year-old man at the scene into custody without incident. Authorities are withholding his name but say he’s also from Georgetown Township.

The stabbing is under investigation. Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact Ottawa County dispatchers at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 877.88.SILENT.