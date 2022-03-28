HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for the man who shot a woman at a Holland Township business Monday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly before 7 a.m. Monday to Adient, a business located at 205 Douglas Ave. near the intersection of N. River Avenue in Holland Township, for a report of a shooting.

The public is asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as deputies investigate.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is no longer believed to be inside the business, and his whereabouts are unknown. He is described as a 56-year-old man who was last seen wearing a black hoodie and coat with a bandana on his head.

The victim, a 51-year-old woman, received injuries that the sheriff’s office said are not considered life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect and victim knew each other, and there was no immediate danger to anyone else at the business.

The incident remains under investigation.

Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office said deputies cleared the building, the business resumed normal operations and staff returned to work.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.