Woman seriously hurt in Ottawa Co. crash

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was serious injured after a crash in Wright Township Monday night, deputies said.

It happened around 10:10 p.m. on I-196 near the 18 mile marker.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a 24-year-old woman of Grand Rapids was driving a black Dodge Journey west on I-196 while arguing with a 22-year-old woman passenger of Muskegon.

Deputies said the passenger then grabbed the steering wheel, causing the car to hit a guardrail on the north side of the roadway and roll over.

The passenger was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say she wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time.

Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash.