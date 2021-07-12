Woman seriously hurt in Ottawa Co. crash

Ottawa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic-ottawa-county-sheriff-073016_1520474605341.jpg

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was serious injured after a crash in Wright Township Monday night, deputies said.

It happened around 10:10 p.m. on I-196 near the 18 mile marker.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a 24-year-old woman of Grand Rapids was driving a black Dodge Journey west on I-196 while arguing with a 22-year-old woman passenger of Muskegon.

Deputies said the passenger then grabbed the steering wheel, causing the car to hit a guardrail on the north side of the roadway and roll over.

The passenger was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say she wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time.

Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links