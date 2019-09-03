Woman sentenced for taking money from little league

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Jenison woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the Georgetown Township Little League was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

In May, Victoria Hillard pleaded guilty to embezzling between $1,000 and $20,000. As part of a plea agreement, she agreed to pay back the full restitution amount of $26,141.19.

Hillard is a former member of the little league’s board. A criminal complaint stated she took between $20,000 and $50,000 from the organization between Nov. 23, 2016 and April 17, 2017.

The little league’s attorney previously said Hillard was acting as president and treasurer when she withdrew cash from the organization’s bank account during the off-season.

The attorney said when someone else took over the treasurer position, they noticed the withdrawals and questioned Hillard. That’s when she allegedly admitted to taking the money.

As part of her sentence, Hillard will also serve 18 months of probation.