Woman sent to hospital after I-96 rollover

Ottawa County

by: WOOD TV8 News Staff

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD)—The Ottawa County Sheriff’s department says deputies were sent to a rollover accident on I-96 near 68th ave early Saturday morning.

According to police, a 27-year-old woman from muskegon was traveling west on I-96 around 5:25 a.m. when she ran off the road, hit a cable barrier, and flipped her car.

She was trapped in the car for a short time, but was able to get herself out. The driver told police that falling asleep at the wheel was what caused the crash.

Officers say she was injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after police arrived on scene.

