GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has admitted to stealing millions of dollars from Trinity Health in Grand Haven days before she was expected to stand trial for embezzlement.

Cindy Norgren pleaded guilty Monday to charges of embezzlement over $100,000 and using computers to commit a crime, court records show. Her trial had been scheduled to start Wednesday.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, if she pays restitution of $1 million before sentencing, the prosecutor would not ask for a sentence higher than guidelines and would not ask for consecutive sentences.

Police said the embezzlement started in January 2020 and continued through December of last year, when Macatawa Bank flagged suspicious activity in the hospital’s account. Police say Norgren, an accounting manager at the hospital, funneled the hospital’s money to an account registered in her name and from there used it to pay for several credit cards. Macatawa Bank said she made about 300 transactions over three years.

Norgren was charged in February. Her sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 21.