Woman pleads guilty to lying in murder investigation

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has pleaded guilty to two counts in connection to the Holland Township shooting death of a 14-year-old boy.

Troy “T.J.” Wells Jr. of Holland died of multiple gunshot wounds after a February shooting at the Hampton Inn. Juan Sandro Cabrera is accused of shooting the teen and was charged with murder in March.

Cabrera’s mother, Sarah Yolanda Cintron was sentenced to 60 days in jail for lying to a police officer and harboring a felon.

Authorities say they do not believe Cintron had a hand in the homicide, but they do believe she lied to officers during the investigation.

Cintron started her sentence on Monday and is expected to be released in late November. She received credit for five days she has already served in jail.

Three other people have also been charged in connection to the murder, including Cabrera’s father.