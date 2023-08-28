GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has pleaded no contest to a crash near Holland that killed her three children.

On Monday, Leticia Gonzales pleaded no contest to one count of operating while intoxicated causing injury and three counts of moving violation causing death. A judge previously rejected a plea deal earlier this year.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 25.

The charges stem from a crash that happened on Feb. 17, 2022, on James Street, between 112th and 120th Avenues in Holland Township.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies said around 11 a.m., Gonzales was driving an SUV when she drifted across the center turn lane and two eastbound lanes of James Street, hit the curb and flipped into an icy pond. Three boys, 1-year-old Josiah Gonzales, 3-year-old Jeremiah Gonzales and 4-year-old Jerome Gonzales, were trapped in the SUV. Crews freed them, but they died.