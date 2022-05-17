LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Lottery says an Ottawa County woman plans to take an overseas trip after winning a jackpot prize of more than $300,000.

The 50-year-old winner, who wanted to remain anonymous, won $338,256 after she played the Monthly Jackpot game online at MichiganLottery.com. It’s the largest-ever online Monthly Jackpot progressive prize from Michigan Lottery.

“When I was checking my email and saw one from the Michigan Lottery notifying me that I won the Monthly Jackpot drawing, I was in shock,” the woman said in a Michigan Lottery news release. “I called the Lottery right away to make sure it was real. Once I confirmed I had really won, I went to tell my husband the good news. Winning feels like a dream!”

The woman told the Michigan Lottery she wants to take a trip with her husband to Italy and then save the remainder of her winnings.