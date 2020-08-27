Woman pinned in car, seriously injured in crash

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was seriously injured in a crash that caused her to be pinned inside her vehicle Thursday afternoon, Ottawa County deputies say.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. on 8th Avenue near Country Lane Drive NW.

Deputies say a 56-year-old woman was driving south on 8th Street when she fell asleep and left the roadway. Her vehicle then hit a culvert and overturned. She was pinned in the vehicle.

Authorities helped the woman get out of the vehicle.

She was taken to a hospital in the Grand Rapids area with serious injuries.

There were no passengers or other vehicles involved in the crash.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.