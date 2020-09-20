Woman injured in Ottawa County crash

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was injured in a car crash in Ottawa County’s Tallmadge Township Sunday afternoon, deputies say.

It happened around 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of 8th Avenue and Johnson Street.

Deputies say a 29-year-old man of Grand Rapids was driving east on Johnson Street. The driver was unfamiliar with the area and was looking at his navigation system. While he was doing that, he didn’t stop at the stop sign at 8th Street. He then hit another car driven by a 25-year-old woman who was driving south on 8th Avenue.

The 25-year-old was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The 29-year-old was not injured. He was issued a ticket for failing to stop at a stop sign.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.