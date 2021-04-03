Woman injured in motorcycle training accident

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office tells News 8 a woman was injured in a single motorcycle crash Saturday morning.

The crash happened near the area of Corporate Grove and Corporate Exchange in the city of Hudsonville. Deputies’ investigation showed a 31-year-old woman from Grand Rapids was participating in a motorcycle training class when she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the parking lot and crash in a grassy area.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital.

Authorities say she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.