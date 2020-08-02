Woman injured in Georgetown Township crash

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was injured in a car crash in Georgetown Township Sunday morning, deputies say.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Fillmore Street near 28th Avenue.     

Ottawa County deputies say a 21-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Fillmore Street when she lost control in the curves. Her car rolled and blocked both lanes when it came to a rest.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life threatening.

Fillmore Street was closed in both directions as crews cleaned the crash scene.

