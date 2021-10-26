Woman injured in crash near Grandville

Ottawa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic ottawa county sheriff's office_1520474608328.jpg.jpg

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Hudsonville woman in her 70s is injured after a crash near Grandville Tuesday.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Port Sheldon Street near Cottonwood Drive in Georgetown Township.

The woman, a 73-year-old, was driving west on Port Sheldon Street when she became distracted and ran off the road, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said she hit a road sign and then a utility pole, which caused her car to roll over.

Her car stopped in the westbound lane of Port Sheldon Street, which was closed while the car was removed, officials say.

Authorities say she was brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links