Woman injured in 3-car crash near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 62-year-old Norton Shores woman was hospitalized after a three-car crash near Holland Thursday morning.

It happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on southbound US-31 at the intersection of Quincy Street in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said a southbound pickup truck, driven by a 51-year-old Grand Haven man, did not see traffic stopped at the intersection, rear-ending the woman’s car. The crash pushed her vehicle into a third vehicle stopped at the intersection.

The woman was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The other drivers were not injured, the release said.

The sheriff’s office said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.