Woman injured after driver crashes into tree, runs away near GVSU

Ottawa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — After hitting a tree a driver left his crashed vehicle, and a passenger with a leg injury, police say.

Around 4 a.m. deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene of a Dodge Avenger crashed into a tree after losing control on the icy road at West Campus Drive and 48th Avenue.

After the crash the driver ran from the scene, leaving behind a 19-year-old woman from the Flint area who suffered a significant leg injury. The woman was transported to Spectrum Hospital.

Authorities haven’t been able to find the driver. Anybody with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.  This investigation remains open by the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links