ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is in stable condition after a crash in Allendale Township on Monday.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. on Fillmore Street near 52nd Avenue. Traffic started to slow down, and a car driven by a 52-year-old woman from Jenison rear-ended the car driven by a 53-year-old woman from Grand Haven, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The 53-year-old was brought to a local hospital, where she is in stable condition, deputies say.

Authorities say the other driver was treated at the scene and released.

The crash remains under investigation.