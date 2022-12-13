GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is in the hospital following a crash in Georgetown Township Tuesday night, deputies said.

The crash happened at 9:17 p.m. at the intersection of Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 51-year-old Wayland woman was headed east on Fillmore Street. A 45-year-old man from the West Olive area was also riding in her car as a passenger. The Jeep ran the red light at 48th Avenue, deputies said.

As it passed through the intersection, the Jeep hit a Ford SUV that was headed north on 48th Avenue and had a green light. That driver was a 20-year-old Allendale man.

The 51-year-old driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital and deputies say she is in “critical condition.” Her passenger and the driver of the Ford SUV were both treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

All three people involved were wearing seatbelts, deputies said. The crash is still under investigation.