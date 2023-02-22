GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is in critical condition after a crash near Hudsonville Wednesday.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the area of 44th Street and Gleneagle Highlands Drive in Georgetown Township. A 39-year-old woman from Wyoming was driving eastbound on 44th Street and lost control, crossing the center line, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said her car was hit by an oncoming pickup truck, driven by a 66-year-old from Jenison.

The two vehicles ended up on the sidewalk, deputies say.

The woman was pinned in her car. After firefighters extricated her, she was brought to the hospital, where she is in critical condition.

The other driver was not hurt.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belt, deputies say.

Westbound 44th Street was closed for more than two hours due to the crash, which remains under investigation.