ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was hurt in a one-vehicle crash in Zeeland Township Sunday, deputies say.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m., on Chicago Drive near 72nd Avenue.

An 18-year-old woman from Holland was heading east on Chicago Drive when she lost control of her car and ran off the road, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The car rolled and the woman was pinned inside.

Firefighters freed the woman and she was taken to a local hospital. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening, deputies said.

Only one eastbound lane of Chicago Drive will be open until the site of the crash is clean.