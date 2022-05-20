HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is in the hospital after she pulled into the path of another vehicle in Holland Township and was pinned in her vehicle.

Just after 6 p.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Butternut Drive north of James Street for a two-vehicle crash.

Responding deputies learned that a gold Mercury SUV, driven by a 49-year-old Holland woman, pulled out of the El Huarache Mexican Restaurant and into the path of a northbound maroon Jeep SUV, driven by a 34-year-old Holland woman.

The 49-year-old Holland woman was pinned in the Mercury, the sheriff’s office said. She was freed from the SUV and taken to the hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Neither the passenger in the Mercury, a 3-month-old Holland boy who was “properly secured” in his car seat, nor the 34-year-old Holland woman was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.