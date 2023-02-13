ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a woman was hospitalized after a rollover crash in Ottawa County.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said that around 8:30 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of a single-car crash on Lincoln Street near the intersection of 136th Avenue in Robinson Township, west of Allendale.

Investigators said the driver, a 24-year-old Grand Rapids woman, was heading westbound on Lincoln Street when she lost control on a patch of ice. Her car left the roadway, struck several trees and rolled over, according to an OCSO news release.

The sheriff’s office said that the woman was extricated from the car and taken to the hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

Lincoln Street was closed while authorities worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.