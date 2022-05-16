GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was injured in a rollover crash along I-196 east of Hudsonville on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway near M-6 in Georgetown Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said an SUV went off the shoulder, hit a guardrail and rolled down an embankment, coming to a stop on its side.

The driver, a 27-year-old Holland woman who was the only person in the SUV, was taken to a local hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. Deputies say the woman was wearing her seat belt when it happened.

The highway was shut down while emergency responders were on the scene.