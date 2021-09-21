Woman hospitalized after crash near Grandville

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was brought to the hospital with injuries that are potentially life-threatening after a crash near Grandville Tuesday.

It happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Baldwin Street and Baldwin Woods Drive in Georgetown Township.

A UPS delivery truck was turning left onto Baldwin Woods Drive from eastbound Baldwin Street, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said the driver turned into the path of a westbound car.

The driver of the car, a 68-year-old woman from Zeeland, was brought to the hospital with injuries that are potentially life-threating, officials say.

The sheriff’s office said it is not known if she was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the UPS truck, a 31-year-old man from Kentwood, did not report any injuries, officials say.

Parts of Baldwin Street were closed for several hours as deputies investigated the crash.