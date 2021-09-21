Woman hospitalized after crash near Grandville

Ottawa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was brought to the hospital with injuries that are potentially life-threatening after a crash near Grandville Tuesday.

It happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Baldwin Street and Baldwin Woods Drive in Georgetown Township.

A UPS delivery truck was turning left onto Baldwin Woods Drive from eastbound Baldwin Street, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said the driver turned into the path of a westbound car.

The driver of the car, a 68-year-old woman from Zeeland, was brought to the hospital with injuries that are potentially life-threating, officials say.

The sheriff’s office said it is not known if she was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the UPS truck, a 31-year-old man from Kentwood, did not report any injuries, officials say.

Parts of Baldwin Street were closed for several hours as deputies investigated the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links