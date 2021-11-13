Woman hospitalized after crash in West Olive

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman sustained serious injuries when the car she was in hit a tree in the West Olive area Saturday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. on northbound US-31 near Bagley Street in Olive Township, between Holland and Grand Haven.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a northbound Chevrolet Impala lost control, causing the car to leave the road and hit a large tree.

The driver, a 23-year-old Grand Haven man, wasn’t hurt, but his passenger, a 43-year-old Grand Haven woman, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Authorities say both were wearing their seat belts.

