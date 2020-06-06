Woman hospitalized after boating accident

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 34-year-old Holland woman was taken by Aero Med to the hospital after she was thrown from a boat Saturday morning in Ottawa County.

According to authorities, deputies were dispatched to an address on South Shore Drive in Park Township just after 2 a.m. for a person that had been injured in a boating accident on Lake Macatawa. Investigation shows the 12′ hard bottom inflatable boat was driven by a 37-year-old Holland resident who lost control of the outboard motor and the boat turned sharply causing people to be thrown from the boat. One of the passengers, a 34-year-old Holland woman, was thrown from the boat and sustained a leg injury from the motors prop. Everyone was able to climb back in the boat and return to shore.

Deputies said the 34-year-old passenger was flown by Aero Med to Butterworth Hospital with a serious leg injury.