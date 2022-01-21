Woman hospitalized after Allendale Twp. crash

ALLENDALE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon women is in the hospital Friday following a crash at Michigan Drive at 84th Avenue.

Around 4:50 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 84th Avenue for a reported two-vehicle crash with injuries.

Responding deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office report that a 2015 Dodge Ram, driven by a 52-year-old Coopersville woman, was heading eastbound on Lake Michigan Drive and stopped at 84th Avenue to turn north. While stopped, the truck was rear-ended by a Dodge Caravan, driven by a 35-year-old Muskegon woman.

The Muskegon woman was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said. Her condition is unknown.

The Coopersville woman suffered minor injures and was treated at the scene.

Lake Michigan Drive was closed at the intersection and has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.