Woman hospitalized after 2-car crash near Hudsonville

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was hospitalized after a two-car crash near Hudsonville Thursday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of 56th Avenue and Tyler Street in Blendon Township, northwest of Hudsonville.

Investigators say a Saturn sedan was heading northbound on 56th Avenue when the driver didn’t stop at the intersection and struck an eastbound Ford Escape.

The driver of the Saturn, a 23-year-old Allendale woman, was pinned in her car. She was freed from the vehicle by firefighters then taken to the hospital with “moderate injuries,” the sheriff’s office said in a Thursday news release.

The driver of the Ford Escape, a 67-year-old Hudsonville man, was not injured.

