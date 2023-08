HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was hit by a train and killed in Holland Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. at the tracks on E. 20th Street near Lincoln Avenue.

The Holland Department of Public Safety says a pedestrian was hit by a CSX train. She was identified as Judy Engweiler, 62.

Police were on scene investigating for about two hours, during which time the train was stopped and some streets were blocked.