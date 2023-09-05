HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman faces up to 15 years in prison for the drowning death of her 11-month-old at a Holland shelter last year.

Elizabeth May Robinson of Holland was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to involuntary manslaughter, according to court records.

Her child, Roslyn Robinson, died after authorities say Elizabeth Robinson left her alone unsupported in a filled bathtub at Gateway Women’s Mission in Holland in August 2022. The baby was taken to a hospital and died two weeks later.