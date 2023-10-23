GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman will spend years in prison and have to pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars after embezzling $2.27 million from Trinity Health in Grand Haven.

Cindy Norgren was sentenced to between 4 years, 2 months and 20 years in prison for embezzlement over $100,000 and between 2 years, 10 months and 20 years for using a computer to commit a crime, according to the Ottawa County Circuit Court. The sentences will be served at the same time and Norgren already has credit for one day served. She was also ordered to pay $706,003.43.

Norgren was charged in February and pleaded guilty in July to both charges, according to court records.

The embezzlement started in January 2020 and lasted through December 2022, when Macatawa Bank flagged suspicious activity in the hospital’s account. Police say Norgren, an accounting manager at the hospital, funneled the hospital’s money to an account registered in her name and from there used it to pay for several credit cards. Macatawa Bank said she made about 300 transactions over three years totaling $2.27 million.