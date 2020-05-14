Woman found dead in hotel room; son-in-law arrested in Indiana

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was arrested in Indiana in connection to the death of his mother-in-law after she was found dead in a hotel room near Holland Thursday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 1:45 a.m. Thursday to the Staybridge Suites on James Street near US-31 in Holland Township for a well-being check of a 52-year-old Holland woman after a family member expressed concern for her safety.

When authorities went into the hotel room, the woman was found dead, according to an OCSO news release.

The suspect was identified as the victim’s 31-year-old son-in-law. Authorities were able to track him down in the South Bend area. Indiana law enforcement found him driving the victim’s car and took him into custody without incident, the release said.

He is being lodged at an Indiana jail while OCSO works to get him extradited back to Michigan.