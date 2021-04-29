Woman dies days after motorcycle crash on US-31

FERRYSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — The motorcycle passenger who was injured in a crash in Ottawa County has died.
The Ottawa County Sherriff’s Office has identified her as Ellen White from Muskegon. She was 29.
The crash occurred Sunday when the driver lost control and crashed on US-31 in Ferrysburg.
Deputies say she was not wearing a helmet. They also say alcohol appears to be a factor.
The Sherriff’s office says criminal charges will be requested from the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office, after an investigation into the crash is completed.