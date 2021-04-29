Woman dies days after motorcycle crash on US-31

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com

Posted: / Updated:
generic ottawa county sheriff's office_1520474608328.jpg.jpg

FERRYSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — The motorcycle passenger who was injured in a crash in Ottawa County has died.

The Ottawa County Sherriff’s Office has identified her as Ellen White from Muskegon. She was 29.

The crash occurred Sunday when the driver lost control and crashed on US-31 in Ferrysburg.

Deputies say she was not wearing a helmet. They also say alcohol appears to be a factor.

The Sherriff’s office says criminal charges will be requested from the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office, after an investigation into the crash is completed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links