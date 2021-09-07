Woman dies days after Georgetown Twp. crash

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has died from her injuries after a crash in Georgetown Township Thursday.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of 44th Street and 14th Avenue.

A 15-year-old driver from Hudsonville was turning left onto 14th Avenue and pulled in front of a semitruck that had the right of way, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. Both the 15-year-old and her passenger were injured.

The passenger has since died from her injuries, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

Authorities have identified her as Amanda Tikkanen, 31, from Hudsonville.

The crash is still being investigated.