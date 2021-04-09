Woman critically injured in US-31 crash near Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that sent a woman to the hospital and temporarily shut down US-31.

It happened around 6:05 a.m. Friday on northbound US-31 near Hayes Street in Grand Haven Township.

Deputies say a 57-year-old woman from Fennville was stopped at a red light when a vehicle rear-ended her vehicle.

The woman was taken to a Muskegon hospital where she was listed in critical condition Friday morning, according to authorities. The 19-year-old Covert man driving the other vehicle and his 40-year-old passenger were treated at the scene for injuries deputies say are not life-threatening.

The crash shut down the highway’s northbound lanes for about an hour. The roadway has since reopened.

