Woman critically injured in hit-and-run crash near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was hospitalized after being run over by a vehicle during a fight near Holland early Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly after 12 a.m. in the parking lot of 136th One Stop located on 136th Avenue between James and Riley streets in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said a fight broke out between two people in the parking lot. During the fight, a 41-year-old Zeeland woman was knocked to the ground then run over by a white Dodge Charger.

The car didn’t stop and was last seen heading southbound on 136th Avenue, according to an OCSO news release.

The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.