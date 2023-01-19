A woman ran her car into a building in Jenison Thursday afternoon, deputies said. (Jan. 19, 2023)

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 89-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when she crashed her car into an eyecare facility in Jenison, the sheriff’s office said.

Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies were called to Lifetime Eyecare on Baldwin Street near Thomas Avenue in Georgetown Township for a car that had crashed into the building. When deputies arrived, they found that an 89-year-old woman had crashed her 2019 Hyundai Sonata into the building.

The sheriff’s office said she was in the parking lot when she lost control of the vehicle and drove into the front of Lifetime Eyecare.

The driver had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. No one inside the building was injured.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.