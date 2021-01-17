Woman, child injured in sledding accident in Ottawa County

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman and her child were injured in a sledding accident in Ottawa County’s Van Buren Street Dunes Sunday morning.

Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the park north of Holland around 10:15 a.m. and found a 38-year-old woman hit a tree while sledding with her 4-year-old daughter.

Port Sheldon Township police used an ATV to enter the dunes and rescue the woman. She was hospitalized with injuries that are considered serious but not life-threatening.

The 4-year-old girl suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Authorities say the two were in the area visiting family from Holland.