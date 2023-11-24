PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman and a 12-year-old child were injured after their vehicle crashed into a tree in Port Sheldon Township Friday afternoon.

According to the Ottawa Couty Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a crash on Butternut Drive just before 2:15 p.m. A preliminary investigation determined that the two victims were riding in an SUV that was going south on Butternut Drive before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.

The driver, a 29-year-old Port Sheldon resident, suffered serious injuries and the child suffered minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. Both were later taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

The crash is still under investigation at this time. If you have information regarding the crash you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 877.877.4536.