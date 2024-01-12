HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been charged after 21 dogs were found living in poor conditions inside her home.

On Wednesday, 27-year-old Shayna Saing of Allendale was arrested and charged with one felony count of animal abuse and three misdemeanor charges related to operating a kennel without a kennel license and having unlicensed dogs.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said she was released on a personal recognizance bond.

After receiving a complaint, authorities became aware of the animal neglect on Dec. 4, 2023.

When deputies were sent to the home on Boyne Boulevard off of Lake Michigan Drive, they found “numerous dogs” inside the home but couldn’t find Saing.

The following day, they received a search warrant. Once inside the home, they found 21 Pomsky dogs of various ages. They were in “fair health, however, the living conditions for the animals at the residence were extremely poor,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The dogs were taken to the Harbor Humane Society for treatment. The sheriff’s office said all 21 dogs have since been adopted.