Woman believes cold case suspect abducted her in 1989

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — For the first time, a victim of a 1989 Ottawa County cold case is talking on camera because she believes she knows who abducted her.

Investigators are now looking at the possibility that Dennis Bowman is responsible.

Bowman has been in the news. He is currently locked up for another cold case out of Virginia. Just this month, investigators found human remains in Bowman’s backyard near Hamilton.

An undated courtesy photo of Dennis Bowman (Michigan State Police)

Those remains are being tested to see if they match DNA for his adopted daughter, who disappeared in 1989.

The Holland girl was 6 years old when she experienced an abduction and attempted rape. Thirty years later, there are no arrests or answers.

“I’ve been kind of looking over my shoulder for 30 years,” said the victim.

News 8 is not naming her to protect her identity. The details of the day are ingrained in her head.

“The smell, like sometimes if I’m at a store or something the smell will remind me of it,” she said, describing it as a strong paint smell.

She also remembers his rough, dirty hands, “stroking my cheek and then putting my hair behind my ear.”

And the sound of a zipper and dogs barking.

“I thought I was going to be dead,” she said.

Ottawa County investigators say the 6-year-old was passing by what used to be the Windmill gas station off of 160th Avenue in Holland when she was approached by a man in a rusty red truck.

“He was staring at me,” she remembers.

It was Friday in September. The first-grader has just gotten out of school at Harrington Elementary School across the street. She was on her way to a friend’s house when a truck pulled up in her path.

“He was like ‘hey, hey, hey, look at this,’” she recalls. “So, I stopped and then look back here, there’s puppies there’s puppies (he said).”

She says she was grabbed and placed in the stranger’s pick-up truck.

“He said, that ‘your mom said I could take you to see some puppies.’”

During the drive, she recalls seeing a police car and the man forcing her to lay back out of sight.

“He kept driving and I just kept saying ‘are we there yet, are we there yet,’” she said.

Then finally he parked, but there were no puppies.

“Everything changed, his whole demeanor changed,” she said.

She says he grabbed a rope and dragged her into woods, later identified as being near Silver Creek County Campground in Hamilton.

“He took off all my clothes,” she said.

Her sweater that said, “young at heart” was tied around her mouth. Then she heard him unzip and says she felt him standing over her naked body. Suddenly dogs began barking. The man took off and she was able to untie herself and wave down a passing car who called 911.

She helped create a sketch of her kidnapper, which some say resembles the way Bowman looked at that time of the crime. She learned that Bowman was working in Holland not far from the abduction location staining wood for boats when the crime occurred.

On the left is a composite drawing of suspect in a 1989 child abduction in Ottawa County. On the right is a booking photo of Dennis Bowman in 1980.

A request has been made to test the rope and her sweater from the crime for Bowman’s DNA. Bowman has not been charged with anything connected to her crime.

News 8 reached out to Bowman for comment, but he declined.

In 1981, he was convicted of sexual assault. According to police reports, he stopped a 19-year-old West Olive woman who was riding her bike on Lakeshore Drive and ordered her into the woods.

A passing driver distracted Bowman and the woman was able to run away. Bowman fired two shots during the incident, though no one was hit.

In 1999, he was convicted of felony breaking and entering. Authorities say he broke into a female co-worker’s home and stole lingerie.

At his home, police said they found a duffel bag containing a short-barreled shotgun, black ski-mask, black sweatshirt and intimate apparel. There were pry bars in his truck.